Pacers Struggle Continues In 133-98 Loss To Suns | Game Recap

The Phoenix Suns dominated the Indiana Pacers last night with a commanding 133-98 victory, marking their fifth consecutive win.

Devin Booker led the charge with 33 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while Dillon Brooks added an impressive 32 points.

The Suns maintained a shooting percentage above 60% well into the fourth quarter, showcasing their offensive efficiency.

Despite a brief rally by the Pacers in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 10 points, the Suns responded with a decisive 16-0 run, fueled by 10 straight points from Booker.

By halftime, Phoenix had already built a comfortable 70-52 lead, with Brooks contributing 24 points before the break.

The Pacers, last season’s Eastern Conference champions, continued to struggle this season, falling to 1-11.

Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 21 and 19 points, respectively, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome the Suns’ firepower.

Indiana also faced defensive woes, giving up 133 points just two days after allowing 152 in a loss to Utah.

Both teams dealt with injuries during the game, with Suns guard Grayson Allen exiting in the second quarter due to a quadriceps injury and Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith leaving in the third with knee soreness.

The Pacers aim to bounce back when they host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

