Living Single Originally Had A Different Name And Theme Song

Living Single remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of the nineties, but Queen Latifah says the show’s beginning looked very different. On the ReLiving Single podcast, she revealed that the sitcom originally carried another title. The first version was called My Girls, and it even came with its own theme song.

Latifah explained that the early track had a smooth, soulful sound. It blended singing and rapping—something she has always enjoyed. However, once producers changed the title to Living Single, she decided to rebuild the theme from scratch. She wanted the new music to match the rhythm and spirit of the show, and the original name simply didn’t fit the direction the series eventually took.

To create the updated theme, she teamed up with rapper and producer Def Jef. He crafted the beat while Latifah wrote the lyrics. Together, they shaped the sound fans instantly recognize today. The hook, including the iconic “check it out,”captured the confidence and unity of the cast. As a result, the theme became a core piece of the show’s identity and remains one of the most memorable in sitcom history.

Living Single aired from 1993 to 1998. It followed four women as they navigated friendship, careers, love, and life in New York City. The series broke new ground in its portrayal of Black women on television, and it paved the way for later ensemble comedies rooted in friendship and real-life moments.

Latifah’s reveal adds a fresh layer to the show’s legacy. My Girls never made it to air, but the creative shift led to a cultural favorite. Ultimately, the story behind the theme song reminds fans how much intention went into creating a sitcom that still matters today.