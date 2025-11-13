Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

A significant moment in entertainment history is approaching as Chadwick Boseman prepares to receive a

posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement marks an important chapter in the

ongoing recognition of his artistic impact and cultural legacy. The Chadwick Boseman Walk of Fame ceremony

is scheduled for November 20 and will bring together key figures who shaped his career and understood the

depth of his influence.

Boseman’s star will be installed at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

confirmed that they are proud to honor a performer whose work continues to inspire global audiences. The star

acknowledges his achievements across film and television, as well as the lasting emotional connection he built

with viewers through his character portrayals.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, and Viola Davis, Boseman’s

costar in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Both have spoken publicly about the integrity and focus that defined his

work. Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, will accept the honor on his behalf. Her presence reflects

the steady role she played in preserving and guiding his legacy following his passing in 2020.

Boseman built an extraordinary career portraying historic icons such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and

Thurgood Marshall. His performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned him a posthumous Oscar

nomination, adding another layer to the enduring impact of his work. Although much of his health battle was

kept private, his ability to deliver emotionally rich and technically powerful performances gained increased

admiration after his death.

The Chadwick Boseman Walk of Fame ceremony will stream live on WalkOfFame.com. The event serves as a

reminder of how deeply his work resonated across generations and how his legacy continues to shape cultural

storytelling today.