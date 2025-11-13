Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Aims for Super Bowl Halftime

Megan Thee Stallion Is Manifesting Her Own Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on November 12, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion KPopped
Source: Apple TV+ / Megan Thee Stallion / KPopped

Megan Thee Stallion is aiming for a Super Bowl halftime performance and promoting her new NBA series, “Explained by Megan Thee Stallion.” The rapper is a big supporter of the WNBA and is featured in a promotional video for the campaign directed by Calmatic. Megan discusses her confidence in taking risks and betting on herself, highlighting her recent single, “Lover Girl,” as a reflection of her new chapter.

“It’s just reflective of this new chapter of my journey. Right now, I’m in a great space where I’m just more comfortable and open to receiving love from everyone in my life,” Megan said. “It’s a beautiful and peaceful place to be, so I’m really just enjoying the soft life right now. The reception to the song has been incredible – I’m really happy the Hotties are loving it.”

Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/megan-thee-stallion-is-manifesting-her-own-super-bowl-halftime-show/

