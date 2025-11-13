Megan Thee Stallion Aims for Super Bowl Halftime
Megan Thee Stallion Is Manifesting Her Own Super Bowl Halftime Show
Megan Thee Stallion is aiming for a Super Bowl halftime performance and promoting her new NBA series, “Explained by Megan Thee Stallion.” The rapper is a big supporter of the WNBA and is featured in a promotional video for the campaign directed by Calmatic. Megan discusses her confidence in taking risks and betting on herself, highlighting her recent single, “Lover Girl,” as a reflection of her new chapter.
“It’s just reflective of this new chapter of my journey. Right now, I’m in a great space where I’m just more comfortable and open to receiving love from everyone in my life,” Megan said. “It’s a beautiful and peaceful place to be, so I’m really just enjoying the soft life right now. The reception to the song has been incredible – I’m really happy the Hotties are loving it.”
