Sip, Stir, and Celebrate — Νatonal Cocktail Day
No need to wait for happy hour — these easy homemade cocktails (and mocktails!) bring the flavor and fun straight to your kitchen. Whether you’re celebrating or simply relaxing at home, there’s a sip here for every mood.
The Most Popular Drink: The Margarita
Let’s start with a classic. The margarita is the life of the party — bright, bold, and impossible to go wrong with.
To make it: Combine 2 oz of tequila, 1 oz of triple sec, and 1 oz of fresh lime juice. Shake with ice, then pour into a salted-rim glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
Mocktail Version: Mix 1 oz of fresh lime juice, 1 oz of orange juice, and ½ oz of simple syrup. Add sparkling water for a little fizz, pour into a salted-rim glass, and garnish with a lime. It’s refreshing, zesty, and hangover-free.
The Holiday Favorite: Spiked Cranberry Mule
This one’s made for sweater weather and candlelight. In a copper mug with ice, combine 2 oz of vodka, 2 oz of cranberry juice, and a squeeze of lime. Top it off with ginger beer and garnish with cranberries and a rosemary sprig. It’s holiday cheer in a glass.
Mocktail Version: Skip the vodka and add a splash of club soda to the cranberry juice, lime, and ginger beer. Still festive, still sparkling, and completely family-friendly.
Karen’s Favorite: The Lemon Drop Martini
Karen Vaughn’s go-to drink? The Lemon Drop Martini — smooth, stylish, and full of energy, just like her.
To make it: Shake 2 oz of vodka, ¾ oz of triple sec, 1 oz of fresh lemon juice, and ½ oz of simple syrup with ice. Strain into a sugar-rimmed martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Mocktail Version: Combine 2 oz of lemonade, ½ oz of orange juice, and ½ oz of honey or simple syrup. Shake with ice, strain into a sugar-rimmed glass, and finish with a lemon twist. Bright, sweet, and perfect for brunch or a self-care night in.
The Final Pour
Whether you’re sipping or skipping the alcohol, these homemade cocktails and mocktails are a reminder that celebrating yourself doesn’t require an occasion — just a good glass, good vibes, and an even better you.