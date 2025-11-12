Source: Anadolu / Getty

NBA Unveils Bold New U.S. vs. World All-Star Game Format for 2026

The NBA has unveiled another format for the 2025-26 All-Star Game, aiming to revitalize the event and engage fans worldwide.

The game, scheduled for February 15, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will feature a “U.S. vs. World” format, marking a significant departure from traditional setups.

This new format introduces three teams: two composed of U.S. players and one of international stars.

Each team will consist of eight players, selected through a mix of fan, media, and player votes for starters, and coach selections for reserves.

Notably, the league has removed positional requirements, allowing the top vote-getters to secure spots regardless of their roles on the court.

The All-Star Game will adopt a round-robin tournament structure, with four 12-minute games determining the top two teams based on records and point differentials.

These teams will then compete in a championship game to crown the ultimate winner.

This innovative approach aims to inject fresh energy into the event, which has faced criticism for lacking intensity in recent years.

To ensure balanced rosters, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will have the authority to add players if the initial selections do not meet the required 16 U.S. and 8 international player quotas.

This flexibility ensures a fair representation of talent from around the globe.

The event will also align with NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, with a new 5 p.m. ET start time, following a Team USA hockey game.

This strategic scheduling aims to maximize viewership and integrate the All-Star Weekend into a broader sports narrative.

With these changes, the NBA hopes to reignite excitement and showcase the global appeal of basketball, making the 2026 All-Star Game a must-watch event for fans worldwide.

