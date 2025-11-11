Listen Live
Former Lawrence Township Principal Hit With Second Protective Order

Two women who worked under a former Lawrence Township middle school principal have obtained protective orders against him after accusing him of sexual assault.

Published on November 11, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women who worked under a former middle school principal in Lawrence Township have obtained protective orders against him after accusing him of sexual assault.

The women, who worked at Belzer Middle School on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said the principal, Victor Bush, sexually assaulted them on the same night at a Kentucky hotel.

Court records show the women were with a group of people at a college celebration for Bush’s son near Cincinnati in April. They all stayed at the Embassy Suites in Covington, Kentucky, on the other side of the Ohio River.

One of the women said Bush repeatedly made sexual advances toward her while they were in the hotel lobby and then pulled her back into her seat when she tried to get up and walk away.

The second woman claimed Bush sexually assaulted her later that same night in a bedroom of a hotel suite.

Bush resigned from his position on Oct. 14, immediately after the women came forward with their accusations. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Covington police are looking into the allegations.

Belzer Middle School Principal Protest
A woman protests outside of Belzer Middle School in October against now former principal Victor Bush who’s accused of sexual assault against two women

Former Lawrence Township Principal Hit With Second Protective Order was originally published on wibc.com

