Listen Live
Local

Two Runners Die After Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Published on November 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Monumental Marathon
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people died after being taken to area hospitals for unrelated medical emergencies during the Monumental Marathon in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

The group Beyond Monumental is the group that puts on the marathon. They released the following statement Saturday after the race was over:

Beyond Monumental and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two participants who passed away today following separate, unrelated medical emergencies and after being transported to local hospitals. Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support. Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism.

As for the results, Joseph Whelan set an unofficial course record with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Amanda Mosborg claimed victory in the women’s marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 1 second.

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

An empty classroom in the school
20 Items
All News

Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close