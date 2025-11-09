Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people died after being taken to area hospitals for unrelated medical emergencies during the Monumental Marathon in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

The group Beyond Monumental is the group that puts on the marathon. They released the following statement Saturday after the race was over:

Beyond Monumental and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two participants who passed away today following separate, unrelated medical emergencies and after being transported to local hospitals. Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support. Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism.

As for the results, Joseph Whelan set an unofficial course record with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Amanda Mosborg claimed victory in the women’s marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 1 second.

