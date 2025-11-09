Hoosiers Dominate Marquette in Chicago 100-77

Indiana Men’s Basketball

CHICAGO, IL.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team dominated the Marquette Golden Eagles at the United Center Sunday afternoon 100-77. The win puts the Hoosiers at 2-0 on the season.

The Hoosiers made 14 of 28 three-point shots. The last time the Hoosiers made 14 three-pointers in a game prior to Sunday was on February 17, 2018. Indiana led by as many as 25 points in the game while Marquette led by only as many as two.

Indiana finished with 27 assists while Marquette had 10. They also shot 50% from the field while holding the Golden Eagles to 37% shooting.

The leading scorer for the Hoosiers was Tucker DeVries with 27 points to go along with five rebounds. Lamar Wilkerson added 23 points. Wilkerson made six out of 10 three-pointers while DeVries made six of his nine three-point shot attempts. Trent Sisley added 15 points while Sam Alexis scored 13.

Chase Ross led Marquette in scoring with 19.

Next up for the Hoosiers is Milwaukee on Wednesday night November 12 at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

