Listen Live
Sports

No. 2 Indiana Stays Unbeaten After Wild Finish at Penn State

The Hoosiers are now 10-0 and will return home to face Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium next week

Published on November 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Omar Cooper
Source: Indiana Football / Indiana Football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Hoosier wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. came through when it mattered most, pulling in a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone with 36 seconds left to give No. 2 Indiana a 27-24 win over Penn State in Happy Valley.

It’s the Hoosiers’ first-ever win at Beaver Stadium after 13 tries. Cooper’s touchdown capped a 73-yard drive led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was sacked on the first play but bounced back to lead Indiana down the field in just over a minute.

Cooper finished the game with six catches for 32 yards and that game-winning score. Mendoza completed 19 of 30 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and one interception.

Indiana led 17-7 at halftime with rushing touchdowns from Mendoza and Kaelon Black and a 28-yard field goal from Nico Radicic.

The Hoosiers are now 10-0 and will return home to face Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium next week.

No. 2 Indiana Stays Unbeaten After Wild Finish at Penn State was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

An empty classroom in the school
20 Items
All News

Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close