Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Indiana State Police said 23-year-old Hannah Nash faces new charges after being previously charged with possession of child pornography.

Published on November 8, 2025

Hannah Nash
Hannah Nash (Delaware County Jail)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman previously charged with possession of child pornography has been arrested again on similar charges.

Hannah Nash, 23, was rearrested on Friday after being pulled over by Indiana State Police in Henry County. She was charged with felony child molesting.

An investigation into Nash began in October after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said one of her internet accounts contained child sex abuse material. That led to a search warrant being granted for her home on Oct. 9.

Nash was initially charged with child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material. Court records show she bonded out of jail following her arrest for child porn.

Nash is in the Delaware County Jail awaiting formal charges for child molesting. She has a pretrial conference scheduled for May 11, 2026, and a jury trial set for June 22, 2026.

