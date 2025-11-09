Source: Cincinnati Music Fest via Jackie Nero jreau@gamedaypr.com / Jacki Nero

Snoop Dogg’s Future on The Voice Uncertain After Alleged Homophobic Incident

Snoop Dogg’s role on NBC’s “The Voice” is in jeopardy after controversial comments he made about same-sex couples in the movie “Lightyear.” The network is reportedly considering removing him due to concerns about audience backlash and the network’s family-friendly image. Snoop Dogg described feeling caught off guard by his grandson’s questions about a same-sex couple in the movie. He admitted he was unprepared to respond. NBC has already canceled his New Year’s Eve Special. Sources suggest that removing him from “The Voice” could be the next step to avoid controversy. Snoop Dogg’s longtime collaborator, Martha Stewart, was reportedly shocked and disgusted by his remarks. She felt embarrassed by his comments. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2025/11/07/snoop-dogg-fired-the-voice-homophobic-comments/