Listen Live
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg's Role on The Voice Faces Backlash

Snoop Dogg’s Future on The Voice Uncertain After Alleged Homophobic Incident

Published on November 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Snoop Dogg Connection Cincinnati Music Festival 2023
Source: Cincinnati Music Fest via Jackie Nero jreau@gamedaypr.com / Jacki Nero

Snoop Dogg’s Future on The Voice Uncertain After Alleged Homophobic Incident

Snoop Dogg’s role on NBC’s “The Voice” is in jeopardy after controversial comments he made about same-sex couples in the movie “Lightyear.” The network is reportedly considering removing him due to concerns about audience backlash and the network’s family-friendly image. Snoop Dogg described feeling caught off guard by his grandson’s questions about a same-sex couple in the movie. He admitted he was unprepared to respond. NBC has already canceled his New Year’s Eve Special. Sources suggest that removing him from “The Voice” could be the next step to avoid controversy. Snoop Dogg’s longtime collaborator, Martha Stewart, was reportedly shocked and disgusted by his remarks. She felt embarrassed by his comments. Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2025/11/07/snoop-dogg-fired-the-voice-homophobic-comments/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close