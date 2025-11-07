Listen Live
Pacers Waive Mac McClung Just 9 Days After Signing Him

The Indiana Pacers have waived guard Mac McClung just nine days after signing him to his first standard NBA contract.

Published on November 7, 2025

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

The Indiana Pacers have waived guard Mac McClung just nine days after signing him to his first standard NBA contract.

The three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion played three games for the Pacers, averaging 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in limited minutes.

McClung was signed on October 28 to provide depth amid injuries to key players like Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell.

However, the Pacers opted to release him in favor of veteran guard Monte Morris, who is expected to bring more stability to the backcourt.

Despite his electrifying dunk contest performances and G League MVP accolades, McClung has struggled to secure a consistent role in the NBA.

His brief stint with the Pacers highlights the challenges of transitioning from highlight-reel moments to contributing in a team system.

McClung’s non-guaranteed contract means the Pacers will incur minimal financial impact from the move.

While his NBA future remains uncertain, McClung’s resilience and talent suggest he may find another opportunity to prove himself.

