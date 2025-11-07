20 Years of ‘The Boondocks’: Iconic Cameos From Rappers & Comedians

20 Years of 'The Boondocks': Cameos From Rappers & Comedians
Can you believe it has been 20 years since the premiere of the series The Boondocks?
The Boondocks is an adult animated series created by Aaron McGruder that premiered on Adult Swim on Nov. 6, 2005. The highly controversial comedy show, which was based on McGruder’s comic strip of the same name, took risks in raunchy, dark yet conscious humor and was revered as one of the most unapologetic adult cartoons of its time. It also helped skyrocket Adult Swim as its own comedic platform in its own right.
The show was memorable for several hilarious yet controversial reasons. Like the episode “Pause” that depicted a parody of Tyler Perry Studios (which was actually banned from airing on television after it premiered), or where a teacher says the N-Word to Riley Freeman (played by Regina King), who was trying to relate to him, and the family decides to sue the school system. Or even just the main character, Uncle Ruckus, who is an anti-Black self-hating man who praises “White Jesus” and swears he has a disease called re-vitiligo that causes his skin to darken instead of lighten.
The show covered controversial topics such as racism, social class, and stereotypes, along with highlighting several moments in pop culture in a satirical way.
The show also had a star-studded cast of Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams, Cedric Yarbrough and more— the show also featured iconic cameos from rap artists, comedians and other Hollywood heavy-hitters.
So, for the 20th anniversary, we have compiled a list of guest stars you may have heard voiced on the popular adult cartoon.
Yasiin Bey as Gangstalicious
Rapper Yasiin Bey (also known as Mos Def) voiced the infamous rapper Gangstalicious in several episodes of the series.
Busta Rhymes as Flonominal
Busta Rhymes appeared on several episodes, voicing Lethal Interjection crew member Flonominal.
Ghostface Killah as Ghost
Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah appears as a recurring ghost in several of Huey’s (played by Regina King) dreams.
CeeLo Green as Rollo Goodlove
Activist and reverend who often tries to get media coverage in the series, Rollo Goodlove, is voiced by artist CeeLo Green. Goodlove appears in a few episodes in the series, usually when the Freeman family is in controversy and he wants to get in the spotlight.
Carl Jones, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg as Thugnificient, Flonominal and Macktastic
Rappers Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg and voice actor Carl Jones play as fictional rappers part of the Lethal Interjection crew on The Boondocks. These characters are also notoriously known for their hit song from the series “Eff Grandad” which features Nate Dogg.
Samuel L. Jackson and Charlie Murphy as Gin Rummy & Ed Wuncler
Both recurring characters throughout the series, Samuel L. Jackson and Charlie Murphy voice criminal duo Rummy and Ed throughout the series.
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne plays as a cousin of the Freeman’s in the second series of the season.
Katt Williams as A Pimp Named Slickback
Possibly one of the most recognized voices and most popular character on the series, comedian Katt Williams plays a recurring character of A Pimp Named Slickback (yes, you have to say the whole thing like “A Tribe Called Quest”).
