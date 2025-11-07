Listen Live
Lifestyle

Holiday Saving Tips

Karen Vaughn’s Holiday Saving Tips

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

Holiday Saving Tips: Spend Smart and Stay in Control

The holidays can be joyful—but they can also test your budget. Between family dinners, gifts, and travel plans, it’s easy to lose track of where the money’s going. The good news? You don’t have to sacrifice joy to stay financially grounded. With a few intentional steps, you can enjoy the season and stay in control of your finances.

Before you start swiping that card, take a breath and check your priorities. Ask yourself: does this add to my holiday joy or just to my bills? When you’re intentional, every dollar you spend feels purposeful.

The image shows a glass jar filled with coins and a yellow sticky note on it with the word Holiday written in black marker
Source: Mohd Azrin / Getty

Budget with Intention

Start by listing your fixed expenses—rent, groceries, and bills—then factor in your holiday spending. Be honest about what matters most. Maybe it’s dinner with family, a gift for a loved one, or a little something for yourself. Create a “holiday fund” that lets you enjoy those moments without guilt. A good budget isn’t about restriction; it’s about freedom through clarity.

Save Something—Anything

Even $10 or $20 a week can make a real difference. It’s not the amount—it’s the habit. That small cushion gives you flexibility when life surprises you. Saving regularly builds confidence and shows that you’re the one calling the financial shots

Balance the Hustle

A little extra income during the holidays can help, but don’t forget to pace yourself. Working smart—whether that means picking up an extra shift or cutting back on unnecessary costs—keeps you energized for what really matters.

Make the Season Yours

This year, focus on celebrating intentionally. Spend where it counts, save where you can, and remind yourself that confidence is the best return on investment. You’re not just surviving the holidays—you’re mastering them.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

Celebrities Attend San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks
20 Items
All News

Jagged Edge In Concert: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close