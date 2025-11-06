Source: NBA

Noblesville Boom Unveils New Mascot, Bobby the Bobcat

The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, introduced their new mascot, Bobby the Bobcat, during a public scrimmage on November 4 at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

This event marked an exciting moment for fans as the team continues to establish its identity following its relocation from Fort Wayne and rebranding from the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bobby the Bobcat, dressed in a navy Boom jersey with the number 00, represents the team’s energy and agility.

According to Ryan Grant, the Boom’s president of business operations, the bobcat was chosen as it is one of the few wildcats native to Indiana.

Bobby’s name also pays homage to Bobby “Slick” Leonard, a legendary Pacers coach known for his passion and iconic “Boom, baby!” call during games.

The mascot will play a central role in the Boom’s community engagement, appearing at games, events, and fan experiences throughout the season.

The Boom’s first regular-season home game is set for November 8, where fans can expect Bobby to bring excitement and energy to the court.

