Tiffany Haddish Confirms Girls Trip 2

Fans of the hit 2017 comedy Girls Trip have reason to rejoice. Tiffany Haddish just revealed that Girls Trip 2 could start filming as early as spring 2026. In a recent interview, she expressed her excitement about reuniting with her co-stars and promised that the sequel will be “great and fun.”



The first Girls Trip turned Tiffany into a household name and became a cultural phenomenon. Fans have been eagerly anticipating news about a follow-up, and Tiffany’s update confirms that the long wait might soon be over. She says the sequel will capture the same energy, laughs, and unforgettable moments that made the first film a hit.



While the sequel’s filming is still a few months away, Tiffany isn’t slowing down. Her new Peacock series, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, drops November 13. Inspired by her real-life getaway to Africa with close friends, the show promises to celebrate loyalty, friendship, and the people who have supported her since day one.



Tiffany Haddish continues to blend humor with heart. From her breakout roles to her upcoming projects, she uses her platform to highlight friendship, joy, and real-life adventures. Fans can expect both Girls Trip 2 and her Peacock series to showcase her signature charisma and unapologetic energy.



The news confirms what fans already know—Tiffany Haddish is unstoppable. Whether it’s reuniting with the Girls Trip cast or sharing new stories on Peacock, she’s keeping audiences entertained and inspired. Spring 2026 can’t come soon enough for comedy lovers everywhere.

