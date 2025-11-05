Listen Live
10 Facts On The Indianapolis Colts Newest Addition, Sauce...

10 Facts On The Indianapolis Colts Newest Addition, Sauce Gardner

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines with a blockbuster trade that brought one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Sauce Gardner, to their roster.

Published on November 5, 2025

2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Known for his lockdown coverage and larger-than-life personality, Gardner is set to make an immediate impact on the Colts’ defense.

The former New York Jets cornerback has already established himself as one of the league’s elite players, earning accolades and respect in just a short time.

But beyond his on-field dominance, there’s so much more to know about the man behind the nickname “Sauce.”

From his college days as a standout at Cincinnati to his unique off-field interests, Gardner’s journey to NFL stardom is as fascinating as his play on the field.

As Colts fans gear up to welcome their newest addition, here are 10 fun facts about Sauce Gardner that you need to know.

1. His Real Name Isn’t Sauce

Sauce Gardner’s real name is Ahmad Gardner. The nickname “Sauce” was given to him by a youth football coach when he was just six years old because of his flashy playing style.

New England Patriots v New York Jets
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

2. He’s a Cincinnati Bearcats Legend

Gardner played college football at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a standout cornerback and helped lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Tulsa at Cincinnati
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

3. Never Allowed a Touchdown in College

One of the most impressive stats about Sauce is that he never allowed a single touchdown in coverage during his entire college career.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Tulsa at Cincinnati
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

4. First-Round NFL Draft Pick

Sauce was selected fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted cornerbacks in recent history.

NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

5. Rookie of the Year Honors

In his first NFL season, Sauce Gardner was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top young talents.

2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

6. Signature Chain

Sauce is known for his signature “Sauce” chain, a flashy piece of jewelry that perfectly matches his nickname and personality.

12th Annual NFL Honors - Portraits
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

7. Loves Hot Sauce

True to his name, Sauce Gardner is a big fan of hot sauce and even partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to create his own signature sauce called “Sauce Sauce.”

New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

8. Fashion Icon

Sauce is not just a star on the field but also off it. He’s known for his bold and stylish outfits, often making waves on social media with his fashion choices.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

9. Big Personality

Sauce is as charismatic as he is talented. His confidence and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite both in the locker room and among NFL fans.

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

10. Community Focused

Despite his rising fame, Sauce remains grounded and committed to giving back. He’s been involved in various community initiatives, including youth football camps and charity events.

NFL Player Jourdan Lewis Hosts Free Youth Football Camp
Source: Terrell Groggins / Getty

