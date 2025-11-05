Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

10 Facts On The Indianapolis Colts Newest Addition, Sauce Gardner

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines with a blockbuster trade that brought one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Sauce Gardner, to their roster.

Known for his lockdown coverage and larger-than-life personality, Gardner is set to make an immediate impact on the Colts’ defense.

The former New York Jets cornerback has already established himself as one of the league’s elite players, earning accolades and respect in just a short time.

But beyond his on-field dominance, there’s so much more to know about the man behind the nickname “Sauce.”

From his college days as a standout at Cincinnati to his unique off-field interests, Gardner’s journey to NFL stardom is as fascinating as his play on the field.

As Colts fans gear up to welcome their newest addition, here are 10 fun facts about Sauce Gardner that you need to know.

RELATED | The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

RELATED | Colts Notebook: Will Sauce Gardner Play Sunday In Berlin?

RELATED | Sauce Gardner To The Colts Could Push Him To New Heights