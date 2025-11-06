Celebrate National Nachos Day with Cheesy Deals and Flavorful Fun!

Today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, is National Nachos Day—the one day of the year when it’s not just okay but encouraged to pile on the chips, cheese, and all your favorite toppings without guilt! Whether you’re celebrating with friends, family, or flying solo, there’s no wrong way to honor this delicious day.

If you’re skipping the kitchen, a few restaurants are making it extra easy to celebrate with some mouthwatering deals:

QDOBA Mexican Eats is offering a full-sized “Create Your Own” Nachos for just $6. You can snag the deal in-store, online, or in the QDOBA app using promo code NACHODAY at checkout. (Heads up—third-party delivery apps don’t apply.)

Moe’s Southwest Grill is serving up a $5.99 Nacho Entrée exclusively for rewards members. Just log into your Moe Rewards account, apply the reward at checkout, and get ready to celebrate National Nachos Day the right way—with extra queso, of course.

But if you’d rather stay home and make your own version, I’ve got you covered. Here are three quick recipes that will turn a bag of tortilla chips into a whole experience:

1. Chicken Nachos

Layer tortilla chips with shredded rotisserie chicken, melted cheddar, and diced jalapeños. Drizzle with queso, then finish it off with pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh cilantro. It’s a perfect weeknight treat that feels like a fiesta.

2. Beef Nachos

Brown a pound of ground beef with taco seasoning. Spread it over a layer of chips and top with melted cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes, and green onions. Add a spoonful of guacamole for that creamy balance that makes every bite worth it.

3. Surprise Nachos

Feeling bold? Try mixing sweet and savory by layering chips with BBQ pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and pineapple chunks. Bake until the cheese bubbles, then drizzle with a little BBQ sauce. You’ll thank me later.

However you celebrate, don’t forget a side of salsa—and maybe a sip of tequila—because that’s how you turn snack time into a celebration.

Happy National Nachos Day, my friends! May your chips be crispy, your cheese be melty, and your toppings be endless.

Sources: QDOBA.com | Moes.com