Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with “Santa Baby” Cover

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with Sultry “Santa Baby” Cover

R&B favorite Mariah the Scientist is getting into the Christmas spirit — in her own smooth, signature way.

The Atlanta-born songstress just released a sultry rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby,” available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Known for her dreamy vocals and intimate songwriting, Mariah flips the flirty 1953 original into a modern R&B groove that blends vintage charm with her signature edge.

The cover showcases her ability to turn any track into a late-night vibe — filled with emotion, elegance, and a little bit of that holiday spice fans love.

Mariah joins a growing list of artists who are putting their own spin on Christmas standards this season, proving that soulful R&B and holiday cheer are the perfect match.

Fans can stream Mariah the Scientist’s “Santa Baby” now on Amazon Music, just in time to add it to your holiday playlist.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Reacts to Muni Long’s “We Belong Together” Tribute

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close