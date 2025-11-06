Listen Live
Style & Fashion

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Shines At Ebony Power 100

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala

In this edition of GRWM, actress Shannon Thornton allows HelloBeautiful cameras to capture her as she prepared for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in an archival Marc Bouwer gown.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
EBONY Power 100 Gala
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Shannon Thornton is a huge Whitney Houston fan. For the EBONY Power 100 gala, she wanted to go for a 90s glam and tribute the late icon. “I remember growing up seeing her in one of these dresses and realizing recently they were all made by Marc Bouwer,” she said as she dazzled the camera in the archival chocolate ruched halter dress. “He was kind enough to lend me one tonight,” she added.

Thornton allowed HelloBeautiful cameras to capture her look as she got ready for the special night. In a carousel on Instagram she explained further, “An ode to ‘90s glamour last night at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. Wearing vintage @marcbouwer from 1996. He’s made several versions of this dress for Whitney Houston. So grateful he let me wear one of them on this special night.”

The screen queen has a lot to celebrate, she is the star of Tyler Perry’s latest rom-com, Finding Joy. “It’s about a girl who is a hopeless romantic and she gets an invite from someone she’s really fond of to go Colorado and things just go awry.”

With a gorgeous face, radiant brown skin and captivating eyes, she doesn’t need much to enhance her beauty. But if she had to choose between makeup or hair she said, “I love a good beat, so I would have to say bad hair day.” Thornton also revealed she can’t live without mascara. And dropped an interesting manifestation we would never guess. “I would love to work with Al Pacino, I’m a huge fan. I’m reading his memoir Sunny Boy, I’m manifesting that.”

Watch it, below.

Catch “Finding Joy, on November 5 on Prime.

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close