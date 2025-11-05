Paul Pierce Says the Only Way to Know If She Loves You Is to Cheat

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Paul Pierce, the retired NBA champion and basketball analyst, is known for his bold takes both on and off the court—but his latest relationship advice has many people shaking their heads.

In a recent conversation that quickly went viral, Pierce offered what he called “real advice” for men who want to know if their girlfriend truly loves them. His suggestion? Cheat on her and watch how she reacts.

“If you want to see if your girl really loves you, cheat on her,” Pierce said, sparking gasps and laughter from those around him. “If she stays, then you know it’s real.”

The remark immediately lit up social media, with fans and followers debating whether he was joking, being brutally honest, or just trolling for attention. Many users flooded the comments calling the idea “toxic,” “immature,” and “the worst relationship advice ever.” Others, however, said Pierce might have been exaggerating to make a point about loyalty and forgiveness.

One fan wrote, “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all week. If you need to cheat to test someone’s love, you’ve already failed the test.” Another commented, “He must be joking because nobody should have to go through betrayal to prove their worth.”

Still, there were a few who found some humor in Pierce’s comment, calling it “typical locker room talk” and “classic Paul being Paul.”

The discussion took off even further when a co-host named Paulina responded with genuine shock, joking that she couldn’t believe her friend Fred wasn’t picking up any new phrases from Pierce’s wild vocabulary. The lighthearted banter added a touch of humor to what had otherwise become a heated online debate.

Pierce hasn’t issued any clarification or apology for the comment, and it’s unclear whether he truly meant it as serious advice or entertainment. However, the moment has reignited a larger conversation about trust, respect, and testing love in relationships.

Relationship experts often warn against “testing” a partner’s loyalty in any way, especially through betrayal. They argue that real love is built on honesty, communication, and mutual respect—not manipulation or deception.

As for Paul Pierce, this isn’t the first time his off-court opinions have sparked controversy. From his viral Instagram Live parties to his unfiltered takes on players and relationships, the former Boston Celtics star has built a reputation for speaking his mind—no matter how messy it gets.

Whether meant as a joke or not, his latest comment proves one thing: Paul Pierce knows how to get people talking. And in this case, it’s not about basketball, but about the messy game of love.

