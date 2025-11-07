Source: Courtesy / Paramount

Ice Cube Blasts Lazy Rappers Over “BS” Performances: “I Came To Hear You Rap!”

Ice Cube recently expressed his frustration with rappers who rely on the crowd to carry them through performances instead of putting in effort during live shows. He criticized artists who spend half the show holding out the mic for the audience to rap or sing the lyrics.

“Don’t you hate that sh*t? You spend all your money for the f*cking tickets. Pay for parking. You got your hair did, you got an outfit and sht. And you gotta come to the show and sing all the f*cking words. Come on, man. Damn!” he vented.

Busta Rhymes also shared similar sentiments,“We come from a time where there was no additives. No unnecessary mixing and diluting and tampering with the holy, sacred and pure,” he said during his set at Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. “We [are] the holy, sacred and pure.”

In 2024, at the Essence Festival, went after the crowd to put down their phones and interact like humans during his set. “Put them weird-ass devices down! I ain’t from that era. Them sh*ts don’t control the soul. F*ck your phone!”

Both hip-hop veterans emphasized the importance of delivering authentic and engaging performances without relying on external factors. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/ice-cube-blasts-lazy-rapper-performances/