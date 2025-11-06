Listen Live
Why Beyoncé Didn’t Play The Diva While Making ‘Dreamgirls’

Published on November 5, 2025

Dreamgirls
Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Dreamgirls, the celebrated movie musical from 2006, featured Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Hudson in defining roles. While Beyoncé took on the role of Deena Jones, Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal of Effie White earned her an Academy Award. Despite rumors of rivalry, Beyoncé praised Hudson’s performance and embraced her own character’s arc. The film, based on the Broadway musical, won critical acclaim and is currently available for streaming and purchase. Source: https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/2025/11/04/why-beyonce-didnt-play-the-diva-while-making-dreamgirls

