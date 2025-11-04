Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined Query & Company live from the Colts complex to provide an in-depth breakdown of the blockbuster trade between Indianapolis and the New York Jets.

The deal, which has sent shockwaves through the NFL, involves the Colts acquiring star cornerback Sauce Gardner in exchange for wide receiver AD Mitchell and two first-round picks.

Holder revealed that the Colts initially entered trade discussions with a different focus.

“They started out making calls about pass rushers,” Holder explained. “But as talks progressed, the opportunity to land a player of Sauce Gardner’s caliber was too good to pass up.”

The addition of Gardner, one of the league’s premier young cornerbacks, is expected to have a ripple effect on the Colts’ defense.

Holder emphasized that Gardner’s presence, alongside another shutdown corner, will significantly enhance the team’s pass rush.

“When you have two elite corners locking down the outside, it gives your pass rushers more time to get to the quarterback,” he said. “This trade isn’t just about Sauce—it’s about elevating the entire defense.”

The Colts’ bold move signals their commitment to building a championship-caliber team.

Holder noted that while parting with AD Mitchell and two first-round picks is a steep price, the Colts believe Gardner’s impact will be transformative.

“This is a win-now move,” Holder stated. “They’re betting on Gardner to be a game-changer.”

As the Colts prepare for the second half of the season, all eyes will be on how this trade reshapes their defense and whether it propels them into serious playoff contention.

For now, one thing is clear: Indianapolis is all in.

