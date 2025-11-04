(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

Update 7:45 p.m. The pilot has been identified as 79-year-old Robert G. Snider, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Tuesday afternoon north of Anderson.

Madison County deputies say they arrived on North County Road 100 West, near the unincorporated community of Florida. The plane was traveling from Rensselaer to Anderson when it went down. The aircraft crashed into a tree and caught fire just a few miles from the Anderson Regional Airport.

Investigations believe the plane’s final descent involved it touching down multiple times in a nearby field before hitting the tree.

Deputies say the pilot was the only person on the plane, and they died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. The pilot has not been identified either.

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash was originally published on wibc.com