Listen Live
Local

Pilot Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

Update 7:45 p.m. The pilot has been identified as 79-year-old Robert G. Snider, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the pilot of a single-engine plane was killed Tuesday afternoon north of Anderson.

Madison County deputies say they arrived on North County Road 100 West, near the unincorporated community of Florida. The plane was traveling from Rensselaer to Anderson when it went down. The aircraft crashed into a tree and caught fire just a few miles from the Anderson Regional Airport.

Investigations believe the plane’s final descent involved it touching down multiple times in a nearby field before hitting the tree.

Deputies say the pilot was the only person on the plane, and they died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. The pilot has not been identified either.

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Christmas Night of Lights
Contests

Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close