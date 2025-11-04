Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – After years of staying mouse-like quiet at the NFL trade deadline, Chris Ballard sent shockwaves across the league on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colts traded their first-round pick in both 2026 and 2027, along with young wideout AD Mitchell to the New York Jets for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

When factoring in both the compensation and player acquisition, this is undoubtedly one of the biggest trades in Colts franchise history.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Gardner, 25, was the 4th overall pick in 2022. He was an All-Pro cornerback in 2022 and 2023 and is under contract through the 2030 campaign after signing an extension back in July.

At 6-3 and 190 pounds, Gardner is known for his press-man ability, which certainly fits what defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants to be about at the back end. He has already established himself as a true No. 1 corner, capable of following around opposing top wideouts.

Assuming Charvarius “Mooney” Ward returns from injured reserve after the bye week, the Colts would have a starting cornerback trio of Gardner, Ward and Kenny Moore II for their game at Kansas City on November 23rd.

That’s a dynamic trio.

In 2025, Gardner has allowed a career-best 46% completion percentage, although a few more big plays have been had on him. Per Pro Football Focus, Gardner has graded out as the 21st cornerback in coverage this season (out of 117 cornerbacks).

If Gardner can be an All-Pro cornerback in Indy, it should greatly aid a pass rush that has struggled to provide enough edge pressure early in plays.

The compensation to acquire a player like Gardner was quite something.

In giving up the team’s first-round picks each of the next two seasons, this trade sends quite a message of the Colts pushing their chips into the middle of the table in this current window.

The move indicates full belief in Daniel Jones remaining with the team (Jones is a free agent in 2026) and brings a heightened level of expectations in the immediacy.

With Tuesday’s trade, the Colts have only added to a defense filled with premium draft picks and major money.

You have former first-round picks in Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner. You have former Day 2 picks in Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam, JT Tuimoloau, Neville Gallimore, Germaine Pratt, Mekhi Blackmon, Nick Cross. You have notable second/third contracts with Ebukam, Buckner, Grover Stewart, Zaire Franklin, Charvarius Ward, Mooney Ward, Kenny Moore II and Cam Bynum.

That’s quite the level of investment for Anarumo to work with as the 7-2 Colts face more notable passing attacks/wideouts to close out this 2025 season.

It’s a unit that has struggled to defend the pass at a playoff level this season.

But if you are going to send a haul like two first-round picks, you better do it to acquire a top-flight talent playing a premium position.

That’s the hope with bringing the 26-year-old Garnder back to the Midwest. Gardner is a Detroit native who played collegiately at Cincinnati, alongside Colts wideout Alec Pierce.

Tuesday’s trade is another in a year where we’ve seen Ballard operate much differently from years past.

It started back in January with a big change in defensive philosophy, changed in March by spending majorly in free agency and continued on Tuesday with this blockbuster deal.

Gardner did miss the Jets Week 8 game due to a concussion. The Jets were on a bye last week. If healthy, he should be good to go for Sunday’s game in Germany. Gardner already played overseas once this season, when the Jets faced the Broncos in London.

The Colts will next have a media availability on Wednesday, followed by their first practice of Week 10.

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner was originally published on 1075thefan.com