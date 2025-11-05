Source: Ray-Ban / Ray-Ban

A$AP Rocky loves life as a ‘girl dad’

American rapper A$AP Rocky recently expressed his joy at being a “girl dad” after welcoming his third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, with partner Rihanna. The couple already has two sons together. Rocky, who received the Fashion Icon Award, emphasized that he won’t force fashion on his kids, stating that style is innate. Sources revealed that Rihanna and Rocky wanted their children to be close in age and are excited about expanding their family. Rihanna is reportedly focused on motherhood and brings her kids along on work trips, with Rocky being supportive and the couple being described as hard-working and happy together. Source: https://www.femalefirst.co.uk/celebrity/aap-rocky-loves-life-girl-dad-1432434.html