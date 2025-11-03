Listen Live
Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Published on November 3, 2025

Christmas Night of Lights
Celebrate the 2025 Christmas season at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with Christmas Nights of Lights, Indy’s largest drive-thru light show synchronized to music broadcasting through your car radio.

The show runs nightly from November 7 through December 31, rain, shine, or snow. Watch over a million lights dance in sync with classic holiday songs for a one-of-a-kind experience the whole family will enjoy.

Event Details:

  • Dates: November 7 – December 31, 2025
  • Location: Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1698 E 42nd St. (Gate 3)
  • Tickets: Online reservations only. No cash or credit accepted at the gate.
  • Wait Times: With our new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.
  • Refund Policy: No refunds. Exchanges for a different night or time slot may be made based on availability until 10 p.m. on the day of your ticket.
  • Discount Tickets: Tickets purchased with a discount code are valid for showtimes between November 7–22 only.
  • Vehicle Guidelines: Carload and group passes apply to single vehicles only. The entrance tunnel has a height limit of 11 feet, and full-size buses or large RVs cannot be accommodated.

Make this holiday season unforgettable.
Click here to get your tickets now.

