Win Tickets: Christmas Nights of Lights

Celebrate the 2025 Christmas season at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with Christmas Nights of Lights, Indy’s largest drive-thru light show synchronized to music broadcasting through your car radio.

The show runs nightly from November 7 through December 31, rain, shine, or snow. Watch over a million lights dance in sync with classic holiday songs for a one-of-a-kind experience the whole family will enjoy.

Event Details:

Dates: November 7 – December 31, 2025

November 7 – December 31, 2025 Location: Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1698 E 42nd St. (Gate 3)

Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1698 E 42nd St. (Gate 3) Tickets: Online reservations only. No cash or credit accepted at the gate.

Online reservations only. No cash or credit accepted at the gate. Wait Times: With our new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.

With our new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour. Refund Policy: No refunds. Exchanges for a different night or time slot may be made based on availability until 10 p.m. on the day of your ticket.

No refunds. Exchanges for a different night or time slot may be made based on availability until 10 p.m. on the day of your ticket. Discount Tickets: Tickets purchased with a discount code are valid for showtimes between November 7–22 only.

Tickets purchased with a discount code are valid for showtimes between November 7–22 only. Vehicle Guidelines: Carload and group passes apply to single vehicles only. The entrance tunnel has a height limit of 11 feet, and full-size buses or large RVs cannot be accommodated.

Make this holiday season unforgettable.

Click here to get your tickets now.

