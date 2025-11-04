Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Rick Ross Stuns MAGA Crowd With Halloween Performance In DC

Rapper Rick Ross performed at a Halloween party in Washington, DC, attended by conservative elites, despite his past criticism of former President Donald Trump. The event, organized by a former Republican National Committee youth advisory board co-chair, featured costumes with political satire and Trump-themed decorations. Ross’s performance at the party, which included hits like “Hustlin'” and “B.M.F.,” raised eyebrows given his previous remarks about Trump’s presidency. The event aimed to make the Republican Party “cool again,” with attendees enjoying fast-food and MAGA-inspired hats. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/rick-ross-stuns-maga-crowd-halloween-performance-dc/