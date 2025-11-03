Two Teenagers Shot on Indianapolis’ North Side; One Dies

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –– Two teenage boys were shot Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side, and one has died.

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. to 38th Street and Central Avenue, where they found the boys near a car with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

Officers recovered two guns and detained a person of interest who had barricaded themselves in a nearby home; that person left peacefully.

Police say the shooting appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community. IMPD Officer Drew Brown called it a “senseless act of violence,” noting that anger is turning deadly in the city too often.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.

