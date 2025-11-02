Listen Live
3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Published on November 2, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – An investigation is underway after at least three people were injured in a shooting at a downtown Indianapolis bar early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the Hovito Ultra Lounge in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males who had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A third victim, was injured in the shooting and subsequently self-transported himself to an area hospital.

Police have confirmed that all three victims are in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was preceded by a disturbance that broke out inside the bar, leading to the gunfire that struck the three individuals.

No additional information regarding a suspect or arrests was immediately released. The incident remains under active investigation by IMPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

