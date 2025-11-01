98th National FFA Convention & Expo Draws Over 70,000 to Indianapolis

Source: National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of October has passed and so too has another year of the National FFA Convention and Expo in downtown Indianapolis.

The 2025 National FFA Convention & Expo opened on Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium and wrapped up Saturday afternoon with the announcement of the new 2025-2026 National Officer Team. Each year, a nominating committee with the National FFA Organization selects six student members to represent the organization as a National FFA officer.

During a Saturday morning ceremony, over 5,100 members were awarded with FFA’s top achievement, an American FFA Degree, earned by only one percent of FFA’s more than 1 million members.

More than 71,000 FFA members, staff, supporters and alumni from across the country were in Indianapolis this week for the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo. One of them was Trenton Felton, an FFA member from Florida.

“The whole purpose of FFA is connecting you to agriculture and showcasing how we as an industry are continuing to evolve,” Felton told WISH-TV.

FFA has been a great way for Felton and others to meet new people.

“Connections are invaluable,” Felton added. “I believe that’s prevalent here when we talk about the connections we can make with other members.”

Madison Deizi was in town for the FFA convention from Texas. She said she always looks forward to this time of year.

“That is so incredibly special that we’re able to come together and have a sense of community with each other for this week,” Deizi said.

Deizi said making those connections with people and sparking a new nationwide relationship with other FFA members is what makes the organization fun and unique.

“Whenever you’re here, you don’t know everybody’s story or everybody’s background, but when you see these blue jackets, you see that shared value,” she said.

The National FFA also announced that the National FFA Convention & Expo will continue to take place in Indianapolis through at least 2040.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to continue calling Indianapolis home for our convention through 2040,” said National FFA Organization Executive Secretary Cheryl Zimmerman. “This city has proven time and again to be an incredible partner, welcoming our members with open arms, providing world-class facilities, and helping us create life-changing experiences for students in agricultural education.

The National FFA Convention & Expo was held in Indianapolis from 2006 to 2012. The event returned to the city in 2016 after a few years of being away and has been held in Indianapolis every year since.

The convention & expo brings in an estimated $40 million to Indianapolis every year.

