Lil Rel Howery Brings Laughs with His New Movie “Unexpected Christmas”

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show turned into a holiday comedy special of its own when Lil Rel Howery joined Rickey Smiley, Gary, Alfredas, and Special K to talk about his latest project, Unexpected Christmas.

The movie, premiering November 7, follows the Scott family as their holiday reunion takes an unexpected turn — literally. Rel stars as Richard, a character he insists isn’t the villain some may think he is. “He gets caught up with two sisters,” Rel teased, laughing. “But it’s not his fault! You’ll see what I mean.”

He explained that Unexpected Christmas stands out as a fun, heartfelt film that showcases a Black family in a new light. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen one of these big, all-Black Christmas movies,” Rel said. “This one’s got a lot of heart, a lot of funny, and some drama too. It’s gonna start some real conversations.”

When asked about balancing humor with heart, Rel said the film’s strength lies in its message. “It’s about love, family, forgiveness — all the stuff that really matters,” he said. “And I think it’s beautiful for us as Black people to see that on screen without all the negativity.”

The conversation soon turned into a laughter-filled trip down memory lane. Rickey and Special K reminisced about watching Rel perform early in his career — especially his unforgettable “Bluetooth joke.” Rel cracked up, adding that he just revisited the bit in his new stand-up special Rel Talk on Tubi, which he directed and financed himself.

Things went off the rails in the best way when the crew started joking about The Temptations’ holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Rel imitated the deep, soulful vocals, hilariously dragging out “Had a very shiny nose” as everyone fell out laughing. “They really recorded that!” he joked. Rickey was in tears, laughing so hard he could barely speak. “You can’t ever come back on this show again, bro,” he said between laughs.

Before wrapping up, Rel took a moment to express love for Rickey and other comedians who paved the way for him. “You put me on the road when you didn’t have to,” he told Smiley. “That old-school mentorship meant a lot. You and guys like J.B. Smoove inspired my whole style — the character work, the energy, all of it.”

Rickey responded emotionally, telling Rel how proud he is of his success. “It makes me so proud to see you doing everything you’re doing,” he said. “It’s good when the good guys make it.”

Rel also shared that he’s now branching out as a director. “I just finished my first feature film,” he said. “I’m from the West Side of Chicago — from Comic View and the chitlin’ circuit — and now I’m directing movies and creating opportunities for other people. That’s what it’s all about.”

The segment ended, fittingly, with more laughter as Rel kept joking about The Temptations’ song, leaving everyone in stitches.

“Make sure y’all check out Unexpected Christmas,” Rickey reminded listeners. “And go follow Lil Rel — not at ‘HadAVeryShinyNose,’ though,” he joked, referencing Rel’s running gag.

With his sharp wit, big heart, and unstoppable work ethic, Lil Rel continues to prove he’s one of comedy’s brightest stars — and Unexpected Christmas might just be his most heartfelt project yet.

