Volunteers urgently needed for Veterans Day parade & ceremony in Indy

Organizers say traditional uniformed support teams, such as Reserve and Guard personnel, are unavailable due to the federal government shutdown

Published on October 31, 2025

USA - New York City - Veterans Day Parade
Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis (VDCI) is looking for 20 volunteers to help out with this year’s parade and observance ceremony in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers say traditional uniformed support teams, such as Reserve and Guard personnel, are unavailable due to the federal government shutdown.

Since 1964, the parade has honored the men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

“Even with the shutdown’s challenges, the mission remains the same: to honor those who’ve served,” said Doug Haggan, President of the Veterans Day Council, in a press release. “We’re confident Hoosiers will step up to make sure the parade continues.”

Volunteers are needed for parade staging, barricade management, radio communications and reviewing-stand support. Organizers say volunteer shifts typically run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on parade day. Arrangements can be made for people who can only commit to a shorter time frame. To sign up for a volunteer shift or to learn more information, you can contact Wendy McGinness via email.

Local

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

