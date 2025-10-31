Listen Live
Local

City Leaders Announce Emergency Funding Ahead of SNAP Cuts

The City of Indianapolis and other organizations are providing emergency funding for families in need in Marion County and surrounding areas.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis and other organizations are providing emergency funding for families in need in Marion County and surrounding areas.

This comes as SNAP benefits are set to expire on November 1.

“Very soon, tens of thousands of our friends and neighbors here in Indianapolis will be facing food insecurity,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a press conference on Thursday.

An estimated 600,000 Hoosiers depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Here in Central Indiana, that number is 150,000.

“We want to make sure we’re addressing the most basic needs of our community, and food is our most basic need,” United Way President and CEO Fred Payne said.

United Way of Central Indiana announced Thursday that it launched a $1 million Food Relief Fund, thanks to donations from community funders.

“It shows that there’s a philanthropic heart in our community. When this organization sees that people are going to be in need, they respond. The way that they respond is a way of them saying they want to help people live the lives they’re capable of living,” Payne said.

The fund will support three major food organizations:

  • Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana
  • Midwest Food Bank of Indiana
  • Second Helpings

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close