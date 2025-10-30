Listen Live
Colts RB Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

NFL Names Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Published on October 30, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The NFL announced on Thursday that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It’s the third time in Taylor’s career that he’s received Player of the Month honors (October 2021 and November 2021).

Taylor had 66 carries for 436 yards and nine touchdowns (6.6 yards per carry average). He also caught 12 passes for 78 yards along with a receiving touchdown. Taylor led the NFL in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns for the month.

For the season, Taylor has 850 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. He also has 206 yards receiving with two receiving touchdowns.

Taylor is the second Indianapolis player to earn AFC Player of the Month honors this season, joining kicker Spencer Shrader who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. It marks the first time a Colts player has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month since Taylor did it in November 2021.

The Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Taylor talked about the matchup on Thursday.

“They’re going to be a physical team. Mike T (Mike Tomlin) always has those boys ready to play. It’s going to be a 60-minute match. Last time I was there – I know it will be a little different for me just because it was in 2020, I believe – no fans. So, we’ll have their environment. It’s going to be loud. They’re going to have all of those things. So, you kind of have to – you’ve got to be on your P’s and Q’s because if you let them get going, especially at home, I mean it can be a tough environment,” said Taylor.

Kickoff on Sunday is at 1 pm.

NFL Names Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor AFC Offensive Player of the Month was originally published on wibc.com

