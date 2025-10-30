Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October (WATCH)

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, marking the third time in his career he has received this honor.

Taylor’s dominant performances were instrumental in the Colts’ perfect 4-0 record during the month.

In October, Taylor rushed for 436 yards on 66 carries, averaging an impressive 6.6 yards per attempt, and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He also contributed in the passing game with 12 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown, bringing his total to 10 touchdowns for the month.

Taylor’s standout moments included three-touchdown games against the Raiders, Chargers, and Titans, as well as a career-long 80-yard rushing touchdown.

Taylor’s contributions have propelled the Colts to an NFL-best 7-1 record.

He currently leads the league in rushing yards (850), rushing touchdowns (12), and total touchdowns (14). His remarkable consistency and explosive plays have solidified his position as one of the league’s top offensive players.

The Colts will look to continue their success as they head into November, with Taylor playing a pivotal role in their high-powered offense.

Take a look below at a few of the best plays from Jonathan Taylor over the month of October.