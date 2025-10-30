Listen Live
Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The M...

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October (WATCH)

Take a look at a few of the best plays from Jonathan Taylor over the month of October.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist - WTLC pick the music we play on 1067 WTLC
NFL: OCT 26 Titans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, marking the third time in his career he has received this honor.

Taylor’s dominant performances were instrumental in the Colts’ perfect 4-0 record during the month.

In October, Taylor rushed for 436 yards on 66 carries, averaging an impressive 6.6 yards per attempt, and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He also contributed in the passing game with 12 receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown, bringing his total to 10 touchdowns for the month.

Taylor’s standout moments included three-touchdown games against the Raiders, Chargers, and Titans, as well as a career-long 80-yard rushing touchdown.

Taylor’s contributions have propelled the Colts to an NFL-best 7-1 record.

RELATED | Jonathan Taylor Discusses Offensive Outlook & Year Six

He currently leads the league in rushing yards (850), rushing touchdowns (12), and total touchdowns (14). His remarkable consistency and explosive plays have solidified his position as one of the league’s top offensive players.

The Colts will look to continue their success as they head into November, with Taylor playing a pivotal role in their high-powered offense.

Take a look below at a few of the best plays from Jonathan Taylor over the month of October.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October (WATCH) was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close