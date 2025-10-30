Listen Live
Sports

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in H..

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season

Knox High School senior Myles McLaughlin has cemented his place in Indiana high school football history with a record-breaking season.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist - WTLC pick the music we play on 1067 WTLC
Green synthetic turf football 10 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line.
Source: TW Farlow / Getty

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season

Knox High School senior Myles McLaughlin has cemented his place in Indiana high school football history with a record-breaking season.

In a standout performance against Jimtown, McLaughlin rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a new single-season rushing record with 3,603 yards.

This achievement surpasses the previous state record and highlights his dominance on the field.

McLaughlin’s historic season also saw him become only the second player in Indiana high school history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards, joining former New Palestine star Charlie Spegal.

CLICK HERE to check out his highlights on his Hudl account.

With 10,596 career rushing yards and 158 touchdowns, McLaughlin is now within striking distance of Spegal’s all-time state rushing record of 10,867 yards.

The senior quarterback has been a force for Knox, leading the team to a perfect 10-0 record this season.

Averaging nearly 12 yards per carry, McLaughlin has rushed for over 100 yards in every game and scored 55 touchdowns this year alone.

His contributions have been pivotal in Knox’s success, as they prepare for the next round of the Indiana high school playoffs.

McLaughlin expressed gratitude for his teammates, coaches, in the tweet below.

As Knox continues its playoff run, McLaughlin’s remarkable season and career achievements will remain a testament to his talent and dedication to the game.

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close