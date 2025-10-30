One dead, one injured in stabbing at downtown Indianapolis gas station

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is injured following a stabbing at a downtown Indianapolis gas station Wednesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 401 Kentucky Avenue on a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found two adult males with stab wounds. Both men were transported to an area hospital — one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

The man transported in critical condition was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to investigate. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between two men who became verbally confrontational with each other.

“Instead of walking away, the males chose to turn the verbal altercation into a physical fight,” police said in a statement.

