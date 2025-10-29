Busta Rhymes Pays Tribute To D’Angelo With Heartfelt New Song “Magic”(Explicit)

Busta Rhymes pays tribute to the late D’Angelo with a new song called “Magic,” honoring the singer’s talent and legacy. The track features Busta spitting over D’Angelo’s “One Mo’ Gin” instrumental and reflecting on their friendship. Busta shares fond memories of D’Angelo, describing him as a reserved yet charismatic artist whose music will continue to impact listeners for years to come. D’Angelo passed away on October 14 after battling pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary music that will be cherished by fans worldwide. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/busta-rhymes-dangelo-tribute-song-magic

✕