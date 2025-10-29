Listen Live
Music

Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny Amid Criticism

Jay-Z Calls Out Fake Outrage Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Source: Getty/Facebook.com Bad Bunny Official

Jay-Z Calls Out Fake Outrage Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z defends Bad Bunny against criticism for being named headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show, saying, “They love him. Don’t let them fool you.” The announcement of Bad Bunny as the performer sparked backlash from conservative figures, including President Donald Trump, who called the decision “absolutely ridiculous.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice, emphasizing Bad Bunny’s popularity and the importance of entertainment value. Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny remains committed to his performance, stating that it is for his people, culture, and history. The Super Bowl LX will take place on February 6, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Source: https://www.musictimes.com/articles/110277/20251029/jay-z-calls-out-fake-outrage-over-bad-bunnys-super-bowl-halftime-show.htm

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

80 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close