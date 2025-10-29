Source: Getty/Facebook.com Bad Bunny Official

Jay-Z Calls Out Fake Outrage Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z defends Bad Bunny against criticism for being named headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show, saying, “They love him. Don’t let them fool you.” The announcement of Bad Bunny as the performer sparked backlash from conservative figures, including President Donald Trump, who called the decision “absolutely ridiculous.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice, emphasizing Bad Bunny’s popularity and the importance of entertainment value. Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny remains committed to his performance, stating that it is for his people, culture, and history. The Super Bowl LX will take place on February 6, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Source: https://www.musictimes.com/articles/110277/20251029/jay-z-calls-out-fake-outrage-over-bad-bunnys-super-bowl-halftime-show.htm