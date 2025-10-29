Listen Live
Queen Latifah Gives Megan Thee Stallion the Ultimate Co-Sign

Published on October 29, 2025

Queen Latifah Gives Megan Thee Stallion the Ultimate Co-Sign

Queen Latifah recently praised Megan Thee Stallion for her talent and energy during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The rapper expressed her admiration for Megan’s accomplishments and described her as cool, fun, and strong in her spot in hip-hop. Latifah also discussed her surprise appearance on stage with Megan at Coachella earlier this year, where they performed Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” anthem. The rapper hinted at new music in the works and thanked Megan for the opportunity to perform at the festival. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/queen-latifah-praise-megan-thee-stallion-hip-hop-future-1236099552/

