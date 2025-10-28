Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Pacers Honor Nancy Leonard on Opening Night Without Tyrese Haliburton

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers’ season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was packed with emotion Thursday night as the team honored the late Nancy Leonard — the matriarch who helped save the franchise in 1977 — while also raising a new Eastern Conference Championship banner.

Even with two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the season with a torn Achilles, the atmosphere was electric.

Fans cheered as Haliburton appeared courtside in a pink sweater and tie, joined by T.J. McConnell, who’s also recovering from injury.

Instead of a pregame ceremony, the new banner was already hanging high when fans entered the arena.

A video tribute for Leonard played to a standing ovation, celebrating her life and her role in keeping professional basketball alive in Indiana.

“Had it not been for her, the Pacers wouldn’t be here,” said head coach Rick Carlisle. “She and Slick Leonard were the heart of this franchise.”

Despite missing several starters, the Pacers faced the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in what felt like a full-circle moment — a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals that reignited the fire of Indy’s faithful.

While the Pacers fell short in June’s Game 7, Haliburton told ESPN he’s begun running and jumping again, and remains optimistic about his recovery.

With a sold-out crowd, heartfelt tributes, and renewed determination, Pacers basketball is officially back in the Circle City — and Nancy Leonard’s legacy continues to shine above the court she helped save.