Listen Live
Local

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

13th Yao Foundation Charity Game In Hangzhou
Source: VCG / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multi-year contract, a move that comes as the team faces a number of guard injuries.

To make room on the roster, the Pacers plan to waive center James Wiseman.

McClung, who has previously played sparingly for four different NBA teams on non-standard contracts, is a three-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Last season in the G-League with the Osceola Magic, he averaged 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

The team’s injury list includes players like:

  • Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the entire season with an Achilles injury.
  • T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Kam Jones (back), who are currently out.
  • Other guards who have missed time due to injury: Johnny Furphy (foot), Benedict Mathurin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), and Taelon Peter (groin)

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close