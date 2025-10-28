Listen Live
Barbie Honors Debbie Allen With New Doll

Published on October 28, 2025

Source: National Kidney Foundation / National Kidney Foundation

Barbie has released a doll in honor of Debbie Allen as part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, celebrating cultural icons. The doll is modeled after Allen’s iconic look from her role as Lydia Grant in Fame, featuring her signature style. The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, which continues to thrive despite challenges in the arts industry. Allen joins a select group of women honored in Barbie’s Tribute Collection, including Lucille Ball and Laverne Cox. The Debbie Allen Tribute Doll is now available on Mattel.com. Source: https://atlantadailyworld.com/2025/10/26/barbie-honors-debbie-allen-with-new-doll-2/

