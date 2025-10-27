Listen Live
Local

Report: Braun Could Call Lawmakers Back Early to Redraw Maps

The governor’s office declined to comment on the IBJ report.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun could call a special session of the Indiana legislature as soon as Monday to redraw the state’s congressional maps, according to a report from the Indianapolis Business Journal.

The IBJ cites multiple sources familiar with Braun’s plans, including three who spoke on background and five others who confirmed a session is coming, though the timing and location remain unclear.

Braun could announce his plans during the state GOP’s Fall Dinner, where he’s scheduled to speak alongside Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters.

The governor’s office declined to comment on the IBJ report.

If Braun moves forward, the special session would likely happen before lawmakers gather for their organizational day on November 18 — a mostly ceremonial event that marks the start of the next session.

The push to redraw Indiana’s congressional lines is part of a broader national effort, encouraged by former President Donald Trump, aimed at giving Republicans an electoral advantage in future elections. States like Missouri, Texas, and North Carolina have already approved new maps, while others, including Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, and Louisiana, are still considering changes.

Report: Braun Could Call Lawmakers Back Early to Redraw Maps was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close