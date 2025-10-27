Listen Live
Crash Near Indiana Bible College Leaves Person Dead

The adult man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Published on October 27, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a crash outside the entrance to the Indiana Bible College Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area north of Sumner, east of Shelby, and south of Troy around 6:46 a.m. after reports of a crash.

The adult man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

