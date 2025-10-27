Listen Live
Braun Calls Special Session on Redistricting, Tax Alignment

Braun will sign a proclamation Monday setting the special legislative session for Nov. 3.

Published on October 27, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun plans to call lawmakers back to the Statehouse next month to redraw Indiana’s congressional districts and address a state and federal tax compliance issue.

Braun will sign a proclamation Monday setting the special legislative session for Nov. 3.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun said in a statement. “I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana’s tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings.”

Indiana’s tax code is based on federal law. Recent changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act affect state filings, and leaders say addressing the issue now will help taxpayers, accountants, and businesses avoid amended returns and filing delays.

The governor’s office says resolving the discrepancy will also maintain the Indiana Department of Revenue’s strong fiscal management record.

Close