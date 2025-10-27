Colts Jonathan Taylor makes league history in win against the Titans

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor became the first player in NFL history to score three touchdowns in three consecutive games against the same team Sunday when the Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 38-14.

Taylor scored on runs of 18 yards in the first quarter and 80 yards on Indy’s first play of the second half before taking a Daniel Jones pass 19 yards for a score to give Indy a 38-7 lead early in the fourth.

The New Jersey native and former Wisconsin Badgers star rushed for three scores against Tennessee in this season’s first matchup in September and in last season’s second contest last December.

Taylor has rushed for three scores in a franchise-record three games this season. He’s done it five times in his career.

Taylor has 63 TD runs, tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for No. 2 in franchise history. Hall of Famer Edgerrin James holds the record of 64.

